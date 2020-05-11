The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Dillon R. Luck, 20, of 17412 Freedom Road at Willow Springs, was issued citations for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 10 p.m. May 5.
•Samantha M. Ray, 27, of Rolla, was issued citations for driving while suspended and speeding after a traffic stop on U.S. 63 at about 9 p.m. May. 8.
•John T. Baker, 33, of 905 Hiett St. in Houston, was cited for driving while suspended after a traffic stop at King and Hiett streets at about 7:55 p.m. May 5.
•Jamie L. Buchanan, of O’Fallon, Mo., was issued citations for driving while suspended and speeding after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Highway B at about 9:25 p.m. May 9.
•Quinton T. Alston, 24, of 16005 Forrest Drive in Houston was cited for driving with an expired license after a traffic stop at Airport Road and Ozark Street at about 7:10 p.m. April 26.
•Donna M. Garcia, 39, of 17761 Highway B at Houston, was issued a citation for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop at U.S. 63 and Holder Drive at about 5:30 p.m. May 5.
•On May 8, an officer reported that the HPD had responded on numerous occasions to a Chestnut Street residence where a 53-year-old man reports unusual encounters with fictional people.
The officer reported that there had been 19 responses to the man’s home since April 9, and on each occasion there was no evidence found to corroborate his stories.
At about 4 a.m. May 8, the man reported that a boy was trying to remove a window from the residence. When an officer responded, the man was observed on the roof “chasing the boy.” Between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m., the man called three times to report similar incidents.
The officers observed images from a game camera that had been placed at the man’s house a few days earlier, and the only person seen was the man.
The man was placed into a 96-hour medical evaluation at Texas County Memorial Hospital. When the evaluation was complete, he was transferred to a facility at Osage Beach for a mental evaluation.
