The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:
•A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department deputy on July 11 called regarding an assault case he was investigating.
The officer stated a woman had been kidnapped and assaulted and the man responsible had returned to his home in Huggins. The deputy was requesting that he and another man be located and arrested.
Texas County officers located the men, ages 53 and 32. The were arrested and turned over to the Douglas County deputy at the Cabool Police Department.
•A 53-year-old woman reported July 10 that $1,700 cash had been stolen from her Highway BB residence.
The woman named a 55-year-old Ohio as a suspect. She told an investigating deputy that she and the man – her boyfriend – had a dispute that morning and he was then supposed to be going back to his home in Ohio.
•Joseph R. Woods, 44, of 13904 Sherwood Lane at Plato, was arrested July 1 for having two active Laclede County warrants.
A deputy made the arrest after investigating a reported domestic dispute. A routine computer check revealed the warrants. Woods was taken to the Texas County Jail.
•On July 1, a deputy was dispatched to a Cleveland Road residence in Houston regarding a report of a domestic dispute involving a 51-year-old woman and an 18-year-old boy.
After investigating, the officer determined the woman was the primary aggressor and observed that the boy had a cut on his nose, a bloody lip and other marks on his neck, arms and rib cage.
Photographs of the injuries were taken and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking an assault charge against the woman.
•On July 7, a deputy was dispatched regarding a report of a domestic dispute involving two men – ages 20 and 19 – at Highway N residence at Licking.
After investigating, the officer determined the 20-year-old was the primary aggressor and observed marks on the 19-year-old’s neck, shoulder, back and legs.
Photographs of the injuries were taken and a probable cause statement was sent to the county prosecutor seeking an assault charge against the man.
•A 62-year-old woman reported on July 7 that a trailer valued at $900 had been stolen from a Highway M property at Huggins. There are no suspects.
•Alex J. Collins, 31, of 15308 Piney Drive at Bucyrus, was arrested July 7 for having active Texas County felony warrants for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.
A deputy made the arrest after Collins was observed inside a courtroom at the justice center. He was taken to jail.
Texas County Jail admissions
July 6
Christine L. Croff – possession of controlled substance
Kevin Hockworth – writ
Joshua Carman – assault
Kyle D. Akers – passing bad check
July 7
Roger L. Counts – assault
James A. Dodd – no valid license
Billy J. Burke – Lawrence County hold
Nadatha S. Walker – probation and parole hold
Jason R. Hall – probation and parole hold
Alex J. Collins – possession of controlled substance, forgery
Michael W. Malota – Callaway County hold
July 8
Michelle Tilton – operating motor vehicle without license
Brandon Campbell – drug charges
Payton N. Mordis – possession of controlled substance
July 9
Ralph H. Reber – possession of controlled substance at jail
Tyler G. Sims – driving while revoked, resisting arrest
Ronnie Dillard – possession of controlled substance
Rachel Mister – possession of controlled substance
July 10
Timothy J. Miller – possession of controlled substance
July 11
Joseph V. Ross – assault
July 12
Oliver Woolsey – driving without valid license
Eric B. Branson – DWI, driving while revoked
