Members of the Texas County Commission met April 29-30, according to recently released minutes.
Commissioners:
•Discussed tax statements with Collector-Treasurer Tammy Cantrell.
•Heard from David Hannes regarding food supply issues that he said could develop concerning COVID-19.
•Discussed insurance claims due to a March hail storm with County Clerk Laura Crowley.
•Visited about the distribution of state funds to Texas County totaling about $3 million for COVID-19 relief.
•Will send a $3,000 invoice to the Missouri Department of Agriculture for reimbursement on a program that identifies surveying points in the county.
•Heard from Sheriff Scott Lindsey that David Goodman would be promoted from jailer to jail shift supervisor on April 24. They also discussed a request for proposals for medical coverage for the county jail and plans for the county greenhouse for the upcoming growing season. Lindsey said he would like volunteers to also assist.
•Visited with Prosecutor Parke Stevens Jr. as he returned from a year-long active duty in Afghanistan related to payments made in his absence and the part-time prosecutor’s reimbursement and talked with Clinton Schwarz, emergency management director, on COVID-19 issues.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.