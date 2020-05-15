HOUSTON CITY HALL

Members of the Houston City Council will meet Monday evening at Houston City Hall. 

Members of the Houston City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday. 

Here's how you join the meeting from home:

Join meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/568394989

To dial in from your home:

United States: +1 (872) 240-3212

Access code: 568-394-989

Get the app:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/568394989

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments