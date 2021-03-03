Downtown Houston Inc., the organization that has spearheaded many downtown revitalization efforts, receives a $10,000 grant from Houston Community Foundation for use toward expenses at the Melba Performing Arts Center on Grand Avenue. The funds came from Community Foundation of the Ozarks and was earmarked for organizations that have been affected by the pandemic. Holding the check are Downtown Houston President Brad Gentry and Secretary-Treasurer Vera Gladden. They are joined by members of the Houston Community Foundation, from left: Cynthia Ramsey, Heather Sponsler, Ron Harrington, Ross Richardson, Dee Dee Dunn and Joe Kammerer, representative of Community Foundation of the Ozarks.