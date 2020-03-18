The Houston School District will implement a food program for students 18 and under beginning next Tuesday, Dr. Allen Moss said Wednesday afternoon.
Breakfast and lunch meals will be provided. Classes adjourned beginning Wednesday because of the ongoing response to the coronavirus.
Parents may pick up meals for their children from 10 a.m. until noon at the normal Houston Elementary School drop-off/pick-up location or students may walk through the location for pickup as well.
Children will need to be present in the vehicle or be with parents when they walk to receive the meals. This can include parents or anyone caring for other children.
Regardless of where the children attend school, this option will be available at Houston. Raymondville and Success schools will also be offering similar services.
This is free to all students regardless of income guidelines and will be available at least through April 3 (weekdays only) and will continue should the break be extended, Moss said.
Persons who are interested in this or plan to take advantage of this service should call their building at 417-967-3024 (elementary, middle school or high school) between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. tomorrow, Thursday, March 19, or fill out the Google form: COVID-19 Grab and Go Food For Families.
Moss said it is important that an accurate count is available for meal preparation. Parents who have students in multiple buildings will need only to call one site.
