Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING... .CONDITIONS CONDUCIVE TO A RAPID SPREAD OF WILDLAND FIRES HAVE EVOLVED THIS AFTERNOON. A RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR MUCH OF THE MISSOURI OZARKS INTO EXTREME SOUTHEAST KANSAS THROUGH LATE THIS AFTERNOON. WIND GUSTS WILL CONTINUE TO EXCEED 30 MPH AT TIMES AS RELATIVE HUMIDITY REMAINS BELOW 30 PERCENT. FINALLY, DROUGHT CONDITIONS HAS DRIED TALL GRASS AND CREATED DRY FUELS WITHIN SOME OF THE OZARKS FOREST LAND MAKING THESE CONDITIONS EVEN MORE DANGEROUS. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 057, 058, 066, 067, 068, 069, 070, 071, 073, 077, 078, 079, 080, 081, 082, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 095, 096, 097, 097, 101, 101, 102, 103, 104, AND 105... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 097, 104, AND 105. * WIND...SUSTAINED WINDS RANGING FROM 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS RANGING FROM 25 TO 40 MPH. * HUMIDITY...RELATIVE HUMIDITY BELOW 30 PERCENT IN MANY AREAS OF THE MISSOURI OZARKS. * THUNDERSTORMS...NO THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&