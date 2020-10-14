The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer four separate classes during a one-day clinic for women demonstrating the fundamentals of handgun ownership on Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Big Piney Sportsman’s Club near Houston.
“Women’s handgun shooting is one of, if not, the fastest growing shooting sports,” said MDC Conservation Educator and class instructor Travis Mills. “These clinics will be a fun, safe and low-pressure instruction of learning and shooting handguns.”
There will be four sessions offered and participants must age 16 or older. Spots are limited and online registration is required by Oct. 23.
•Register for 8 to 9:30 a.m. at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174351.
•Register for 10 to 11:30 a.m. at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174352.
•Register for 1 to 2:30 p.m. at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174353.
•Register for 3 to 4:30 p.m. at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174354.
Participants will practice shooting at paper targets following a lecture session.
A waiting list will be made available for courses that are full.
Mills will cover topics including handgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals of semi-auto and revolver handguns, and safe storage. All equipment will be furnished, including guns, ammo, targets, eye and ear protection. Participants may bring their own personal handgun if they provide the ammunition (and if different caliber than .22 or 9mm). The gun also must be unloaded and in a case.
Wear clothing appropriate for being on an active shooting range; no open-toed shoes. Social distancing will be required. Participants are reminded to follow other current health recommendations which include:
•Stay home if you’re sick.
•Have soap and hand sanitizer.
•Be considerate of others you may encounter.
Participants will be contacted by email prior to the event. More information about this event can be obtained by emailing Mills at William.Mills@mdc.mo.gov.
Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.
The Big Piney Sportsman’s Club is located at 18012 Highway B east of Houston.
