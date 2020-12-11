At its Dec. 11 open meeting in Jefferson City, the Missouri Conservation Commission approved the following recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) for upcoming turkey hunting and deer hunting season dates.
TURKEY HUNTING
•Spring Youth Portion: April 10 and 11.
•Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 19 through May 9.
•Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 – 31.
2021-2022 ARCHERY DEER AND TURKEY HUNTING
•Sept. 15 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022.
2021-2022 FIREARMS DEER HUNTING
•Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 30 – 31.
•Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 13 – 23.
•Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 26 – 28.
•Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 4 – 12.
•Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 25 – Jan. 4, 2022.
The commission approved providing more days of hunting opportunity to increase the harvest of antlerless deer. MDC recommended increasing the length of the antlerless portion from three days to nine days based on Missouri deer numbers being at desirable levels and being stable or increasing in most counties that allow two firearms antlerless permits and two landowner firearms antlerless permits. MDC harvest data shows that increasing the firearms antlerless harvest limit past two does not result in a significant increase in harvest.
