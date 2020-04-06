Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,712 birds over the past youth weekend, April 4 and 5.
Top harvest counties were Miller with 74 birds checked, Franklin with 62 and Callaway and Sainte Genevieve with 60 each. Texas County has 43 killed — 25 adult gobblers and 18 juvenile birds.
Young hunters checked 2,546 turkeys during the 2019 spring youth weekend.
Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.
The regular spring turkey season remains open as scheduled and runs April 20 through May 10. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-forecasts-challenging-spring-turkey-hunting-season-0.
Hunters who harvest their first turkey can have the accomplishment recognized through a special certificate from MDC, complete with a photo. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/trophies-certificates/certificates.
