YOUTH TURKEY: Successful hunter

Michael Ingram bagged this turkey Saturday in Success.

Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,712 birds over the past youth weekend, April 4 and 5.

Top harvest counties were Miller with 74 birds checked, Franklin with 62 and Callaway and Sainte Genevieve with 60 each.  Texas County has 43 killed — 25 adult gobblers and 18 juvenile birds.

Young hunters checked 2,546 turkeys during the 2019 spring youth weekend.

Get more harvest information by county at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

The regular spring turkey season remains open as scheduled and runs April 20 through May 10. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit mdc.mo.gov/newsroom/mdc-forecasts-challenging-spring-turkey-hunting-season-0.

Hunters who harvest their first turkey can have the accomplishment recognized through a special certificate from MDC, complete with a photo. Learn more at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/trophies-certificates/certificates.

