Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 14,555 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 26 - Jan. 5.
Top harvest counties were Franklin with 318 deer harvested, Callaway with 317 and Osage with 298. The count in Texas County was 236. The breakdown was: bucks, 78; button bucks, 29; and does, 129.
The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 12,024.
For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.
For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.
The archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15.
Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.
