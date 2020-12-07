DEER HARVEST

Missouri's antlerless deer season was Dec. 4-6. 

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 15,425 deer during the antlerless portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 4-6. Top harvest counties were Callaway with 438 deer harvested, Morgan with 377 and Osage with 352. Texas County had 153.

Last year’s antlerless-portion harvest total was 10,597.

“Much like the late youth portion of firearms deer season, Missouri deer hunters had some fantastic hunting conditions for the antlerless portion,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle. “Cool, crisp mornings were followed by comfortable afternoons with very light winds. Weather-wise, we couldn’t have asked for much better conditions this past weekend.”

