Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Bourbon, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of Missouri, including the following areas, Barry, Barton, Benton, Camden, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Dent, Douglas, Greene, Hickory, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, Maries, McDonald, Miller, Morgan, Newton, Ozark, Phelps, Polk, Pulaski, St. Clair, Stone, Taney, Texas, Vernon, Webster and Wright. * Through this evening. * A very moist air mass with a slow moving weak front over the area will continue to have the potential to produce clusters of heavy rain producing showers and thunderstorms with localized rainfall rates of two inches per hour or more possible. * Localized flash flooding will be possible. Watch for flash flooding in areas where heavy rain has occurred or has occurred upstream from your location. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor radar trends and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&