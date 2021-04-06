Houston voters re-elected their mayor and two new members to the Houston City Council on Tuesday.
In very light balloting, two members were also elected to the Houston board of education.
In the Houston voting precinct, Mayor Willie Walker won over Don Romines, 202-144. Sheila Walker defeated Glen McKinney for the Ward II seat, 68-15. Angie Gettys won over incumbent Kim Bittle in Ward III, 97-63. The final tally will change with the addition of any absentee votes.
Patrons of the Houston School District elected two new members after the incumbents did not seek re-election. Jeff Crites and Charlie Malam were elected to three-year terms. The final count: Crites (383), Robert Harrington (208), Erin Abney (200), Brittany Salazar (83), Malam (488), Dustin Douglas (199) and Tanner Cantrell (100).
A measure to establish a Houston Rural Fire District lost at the Houston polling location, 222-213. Other counts released by Tuesday night showed: Licking-1, 4-1 passing; Licking, 5-1 passing; Cabool, 8-8. The final count wasn’t included in tabulations released late Tuesday night by the county clerk.
(Any additional information received will be updated to this story)
