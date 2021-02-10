Texas County’s first mass vaccination for COVID-19 attracted about 1,000 people Friday in one of the biggest public health events ever assembled in the county.
It drew high praise for those attending at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce Fairgrounds on North U.S. 63.
“It was an honor and a privilege to be a part of an event that helped our community,” said TCMH CEO Wes Murray, whose organization collaborated with the Texas County Health Department. Murray added he knew lives had been saved and was appreciative of all the comments from anxious residents ready to return to a normal routine eventually.
In all, about 60 TCMH employees joined health department workers, law enforcement agencies and the Missouri National Guard in providing support. Cars arrived early before the event started at 8 a.m. For some, friends and families packed together in a single vehicle. Others arrived alone.
Residents were given a card that marked their appointment time. Participants could either stay on the grounds or return later.
Those arriving in the building were given their shot, waited 15 minutes in seating in the community building and left with instructions to return March 9 for their second dose. The first mass event in the county — one of several that will be held over the next few months as vaccine availability continues to improve — followed guidelines that allowed healthcare workers, first responders and those involved in emergency services, persons age 65 or older and those with serious health issues to receive the first shots in the arm.
Vaccinators worked fast — during the morning hours about 200 occurred every hour.
Four vaccination stations were in place. A dry run on procedures took place the day before. “I’m so appreciative to our staff,” said Murray. “It felt good.”
There was little time for preparations. Confirmation of the availability of doses came Tuesday afternoon with an announcement to Texas County residents.
It has been a long journey for TCMH, which initiated special protocols last year on its campus when the virus arrived in the county. Masks were in place and temperatures checked for those arriving at the county hospital. Volunteers sewed masks before they became readily available.
While numbers have diminished recently after more than 1,500 positive cases in the county, the hospital recently announced a special COVID-19 wing was in place. One of the primary sources of funding came from nearly $3 million in federal funds arriving in Missouri and given to county government. Much of those dollars went to entities engaged in protecting their populations, including Texas County schools.
For the county health department, crisis turned the entity into a clearinghouse for all things COVID-19. Not since its founding in 1986, has its role been more high profile.
More work will be needed. On Tuesday, the positivity rate in the county stood at 7.9 percent.
