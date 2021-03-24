A COVID-19 mass-vaccination event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Nutter Field House for active-duty service members, TRICARE beneficiaries, Department of Defense employees and contractors.
Anyone who has received any vaccine in the past 14 days is ineligible, and the second/follow-up Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine must be at least 21 days after the first/initial dose — patients must present their COVID-19 vaccination record card at the event if receiving their second/follow-up dose.
Register at https://informatics-stage.health.mil/GLWACHCOVIDApp. Complete and bring the screening form — available at https://leonard-wood.tricare.mil/Portals/144/Screening%20v9.pdf — to the event.
