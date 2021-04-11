Texas County Memorial Hospital will hold a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic on Thursday, April 15, at the Drury University parking lot at 204 W. Spruce St. in Houston.
The hospital will have 1,000 first dose vaccines available from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and it will be assisted by the Missouri Army National Guard.
Online registration is required and through the state’s vaccine navigator program at covidvaccine.mo.gov/navigator. Individuals will receive an email to schedule an appointment.
For those without internet access or having difficulty registering, they can call the Missouri COVID-19 call center at 877-435-8411 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and someone will assist with registration and scheduling for the event.
The private event code required to register is: 63711, which is unique to the location and date. If registering by phone, persons will need to give the code.
To qualify, people must be 18 or older, and a resident of Missouri.
Persons will not be charged to receive the vaccine, but they should bring their insurance card.
Persons cannot receive the vaccine if:
•They are currently under quarantine from exposure or from testing positive for COVID-19.
•Receiving passive monoclonal antibody therapy as a treatment for COVID-19 in the last 90 days.
Masks will be required, and social distancing precautions will be in place. Persons should bring personal identification as proof of Missouri residency.
For more information regarding COVID vaccines and their availability in Missouri, visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.
