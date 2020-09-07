The Houston School District will require middle and high school students and staff to wear masks beginning tomorrow.
The announcement comes after a third high school student tested positive for COVID-19, the district said this evening. Dr. Allen Moss, superintendent, said the district learned of the case late Monday night.
The district, in a press release this evening, added:
"Students will not be required to wear facial coverings in P.E., playing a sport, exercising, meal time, or anytime that students and staff are able to properly social distance. When moving between classes or rooms, students and staff must have masks on. This requirement is temporary and will be assessed regularly by district administration and board of education. Students in grades sixth through twelfth have already received a mask from the district, however, if your child is in need of a mask, please direct him or her stop by the building office. Additionally, masks will be required upon entry at the home volleyball game and highly encouraged for the outdoor junior varsity football game tomorrow night. Thank you for your patience and ongoing support."
The Texas County Health Department reported Monday night that 40 are under isolation in the county.
Houston joins the Cabool School District in mandating masks for older students.
