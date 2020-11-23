Members of the Houston City Council are expected to finalize the 2021 budget at a meeting on Dec. 7.
The council gave first-round approval to the document last week during its regular meeting. It was crafted by City Administrator Scott Avery, reviewed by a council finance committee and the full council.
Here is an outline of capital expenditure included in the budget:
•A pool house at the Houston Municipal Swimming Pool that will cost $647,000, and is set for completion in May. Sidewalk work is pegged at $237,952 for completion July 1. That work includes King Street west of Houston Elementary School and U.S. 63 from Subway to First Street. Payment for the rest of a fiber-to-the-home internet system is estimated at $800,000.
•Paving equipment totaling $150,000 that will be purchased from street department funds earmarked for transportation. According to the draft, the city will purchase a cold planner that will grind current asphalt, a paving machine that will lay the asphalt and a roller to set the asphalt. “This will allow crews to only patch areas of the city that need to be patch (ed) and avoid just laying more asphalt over old again and again. It will also allow the city to surface all parking lots and repair any lots the need repair for a much-decreased price.”
•A $90,000 trailer with the cost shared evenly with the water and electric department. “This will allow for the quick precise digging of areas for leaking and underground electric issues. The ability to dig without damaging underground lines and pipes along make this a very efficient purchase,” according to the draft.
•New side-by-side vehicle that be used with a trailer received from a grant. It will allow a skid load sprayer be used for treating grass and weeds at the airport, golf course and easements throughout the city.
•New tracked skid steer. Multiple attachments will allow the city to utilize for most public grounds work. It will be used as dirt mover, as well as cold planner to remove damaged asphalt on streets instead of paving over cracks and potholes done previously. The city will be able to mix small batches of concrete and set posts with the equipment. It will accommodate rental attachments for special needs, such as grinding stumps.
•A new Ford F-550 dump/plow truck to add flexibility to the current fleet. It will allow for the transport of small loads and plowing in tighter spots. There will be two of these trucks and two of the F-750 style trucks that will be kept 12 years — requiring a replacement every three years. The current fleet of dump trucks — mostly 1980s models — would be phased out.
OTHER ITEMS
•The police department is requesting adding a ninth officer, allowing two on each shift and enhancing safety for those on the road. A school resource officer would continue.
•Part-time positions in the public grounds department will be changed and two positions will be created that will work 1,000 hours during the summer doing city grounds maintenance. “In the past this has been multiple positions that all worked in different areas. This process will allow for two people to be utilized for the entire project,” according to the draft.
