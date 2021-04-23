CHARGES

One person was arrested Thursday, April 22,  following an investigation,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Hartshorn man wanted on a weapons charge was arrested Thursday in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Darryl F. Harris, 37, was wanted on a Texas County warrant for unlawful firearm possession. He also faces a possession of marijuana charge. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

