A man wanted in Arkansas was arrested Friday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Christopher S. Smith, 31, was arrested on an Arkansas felony warrant for parole violation, failing to maintain the right side of the road resulting in a crash and driving while revoked/suspended (first).

He was taken to the Texas County Jail. 

