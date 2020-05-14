A Mountain View man is dead following a shooting incident Wednesday night near Summersville.
Texas County Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that deputies responded at about 6:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Highway 17 south of Summersville.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located a deceased male from the result of a gunshot wound, Lindsey said. The alleged shooter was present and cooperated with investigators, and was transported to the Texas County Justice Center in Houston for questioning before being released.
Lindsey said Michael R. Eschrich, 63, of Mountain View, was pronounced dead at the scene by Texas County Coroner Marie Lasater.
Preliminary results of the investigation indicate that Eschrich approached the shooter with a dangerous object in an aggressive manner, Lindsey said, and the weapon was discharged in defense of the risk of serious physical injury or death.
The investigation is still active, Lindsey said, and upon completion the results will be presented to the Texas County prosecuting attorney for review.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.