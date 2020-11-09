ACCIDENT

A driver from Dixon was seriously injured in a 7:17 p.m. wreck on Sunday, Nov. 8, south of Licking, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Dixon man was seriously hurt Sunday night when his northbound truck ran off U.S. 63 south of Licking, ran off the right side of the highway, overcorrected before returning to the pavement, went airborne and overturned, ejecting the driver. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Stormy R. Donaldson, 24, was flown by  air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield. 

Donaldson was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled. 

There were anxious moments for emergency personnel who feared a 5-year-old boy might have been in the vehicle. The child was later confirmed with his mother in Howell County. 

