A Dixon man was seriously hurt Sunday night when his northbound truck ran off U.S. 63 south of Licking, ran off the right side of the highway, overcorrected before returning to the pavement, went airborne and overturned, ejecting the driver.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Stormy R. Donaldson, 24, was flown by air ambulance to Cox South in Springfield.
Donaldson was not wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was totaled.
There were anxious moments for emergency personnel who feared a 5-year-old boy might have been in the vehicle. The child was later confirmed with his mother in Howell County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.