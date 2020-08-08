A Mountain Grove man was seriously injured Friday night in a motorcycle crash in western Texas County. 

Cpl. Justin Piccinino said a northbound 2007 Harley Davidson driven by Wayne J. Beck, 54, failed to negotiate a curve on Highway MM north of Dunn, began to skid and overturned, ejecting the driver. 

Beck was flown to Cox South. 

The motorcycle had extensive damage. 

