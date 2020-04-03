A high-speed pursuit involving officers from multiple law enforcement agencies just before midnight on April 1 has resulted in a trio of felony charges against a Missouri man, who had a 29-page criminal record with eight past DWIs and 15 charges of driving while revoked.
Dustin J. Hooper, 39, of 317 S. Fifth St. in Odessa, is charged with driving while intoxicated – habitual, resisting arrest by fleeing and driving with a revoked or suspended license.
A Cabool Police Department officer involved in the incident reported being asked to assist a Wright County deputy with a chase of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle coming into Cabool city limits. The deputy reportedly advised the Cabool officer that the bike, driven by Hooper, had been clocked at speeds as high as 105 miles per hour during the pursuit.
Hooper reportedly committed several lane violations while traveling on U.S. 60 and U.S. 63, and his bike struck a patrol car at the end of an exit ramp leading to Highway 181.
The officer reported that Hooper traveled through the Cabool business district at about 70 miles per hour, went back onto U.S. 60, and eventually came to a stop after exiting at Dunn.
After being taken to the Cabool station at about 1 a.m., he was transported to the Texas County Jail.
He is held without bond.
