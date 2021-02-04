CRASH SCENE

Missouri State Highway Patrol Tpr. Marty Wiseman and personnel from the Houston Rural Fire Department work at the scene of a fatal crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 63 near Highway RA south of Houston.

 DOUG DAVISON | HOUSTON HERALD

A West Plains man was killed Thursday afternoon in crash on U.S. 63 about five miles south of Houston. 

Tpr. Marty Wiseman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a southbound 2005 Ford Ranger driven by Randy D. Brooks, 47, of West Plains, struck a northbound 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by Michael T. Lee, 25, of Raymondville. 

Both vehicles came to rest in the northbound lane. Brooks was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital about an hour after the 1 p.m. accident and next of kin was notified. Lee was taken to TCMH with minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled. Lee was wearing a seatbelt, and Brooks was not. 

Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department, a rescue squad and members of the county sheriff's department and state patrol assisted at the scene. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments