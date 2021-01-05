Emergency personnel were called at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Bethel and King drives at Summersville, where a man was dragged by a horse after falling from a buggy, authorities said. 

The Summersville Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol were called. A medical helicopter was sought. 

