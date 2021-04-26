A Cabool man has been indicted on a violations related to not registering as a sex offender and being within a 1,000 feet of a school.

In the indictment handed up April 22, Robert E. Patterson is charged with failing to register as a sex offender and as a prior offender residing within 1,000 feet of school/child care facility.

When he was originally charged on April 15, bond was set at $500,000.

