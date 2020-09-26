A West Virginia man was arrested Friday in Texas County on several charges. 

Robert C. Williams, 36, of Beckley, West Va., was charged with felony first-degree vehicle tampering, possession of cocaine (less than 1 gram) and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.

He is held in the Texas County Jail. 

