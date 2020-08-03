A Licking man faces four felony charges after a traffic stop June 11 in Licking.
Erik A. Burle, 50, of 11401 Jack Tar Road at Licking, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
A Licking Police Department officer was dispatched regarding a report of a peace disturbance and theft at Casey’s General Store. The officer reported that an employee stated two men had threatened another employee and taken a pizza without paying for it.
The officer said an SUV matching the description of the suspects’ vehicle was located a short time later at Sonic Drive-In, and a traffic stop was initiated when it left the restaurant’s parking lot.
After being informed for the reason for the stop, a man and woman in the vehicle each claimed to be unaware they had not paid for the pizza. The officer reported the smell of marijuana was detected coming from the vehicle, and its three occupants were instructed to get out.
During a subsequent search, multiple plastic bags containing more than 24 grams of methamphetamine were found. Also found were two pistols, items consistent with the hallucinogenic drugs LSD and PCP, a baggie containing marijuana and several items of drug paraphernalia.
A check of Burle’s criminal history revealed he had 28 prior felony convictions between 1988 and 2012, and that he was on parole after being released from prison in November 2019.
Burle was jailed with a bond set at $350,000.
