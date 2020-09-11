A Salem man faces several charges following his arrest Thursday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James D. Stobbs, 35, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant, DWI - first, driving while revoked/suspended - third or subsequent offense and exceeding the posted speed limit - 20 to 25 over. 

He is held without bond in the Texas County Jail.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments