A Salem man faces several charges following his arrest Thursday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
James D. Stobbs, 35, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant, DWI - first, driving while revoked/suspended - third or subsequent offense and exceeding the posted speed limit - 20 to 25 over.
He is held without bond in the Texas County Jail.
