A driver from Licking was seriously injured Wednesday morning when he found a westbound vehicle in his eastbound lane on Highway 32.
Billy R. Carter, 64, was the driver of the 2004 Peterbilt that traveled off the right side of the highway and struck a fence.
Carter, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to Mercy in Springfield following the crash one mile east of Lynchburg, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The vehicle was totaled.
