A man from Licking was injured Wednesday morning on snow-covered U.S. 63 south of Rolla. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound pickup driven by Ronnie D. Hood, 69, began sliding on the roadway and struck an unknown vehicle in the passing lane. Hood's vehicle came to rest in the roadway, and the other pickup pulling a trailer continued on.

Hood, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Phelps Health in Rolla. 

