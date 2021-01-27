A man from Licking was injured Wednesday morning on snow-covered U.S. 63 south of Rolla.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a northbound pickup driven by Ronnie D. Hood, 69, began sliding on the roadway and struck an unknown vehicle in the passing lane. Hood's vehicle came to rest in the roadway, and the other pickup pulling a trailer continued on.
Hood, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken with minor injuries to Phelps Health in Rolla.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.