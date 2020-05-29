A man from Licking was injured Thursday night in a crash east of Lebanon on Highway 32.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said an eastbound 2000 Ford Mustang driven by Chance L. Bryson, 17, traveled off the right side of the road and struck a concrete culvert. 

Bryson, who had minor injuries and was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Mercy in Lebanon, the patrol said. 

The vehicle was totaled. 

