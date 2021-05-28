Following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer late on the night of May 5, a Salem man is charged with a pair of drug-related felony offenses.
Andrew P. Steelman, 35, of 3494 E. Highway 32 at Salem, is charged with trafficking drugs (a class B felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a class D felony).
A Houston officer on patrol just before midnight observed a black Acura sedan traveling on Holder Drive with no front license plate and excessive window tinting. The officer ran a computer check on the rear plate and found it was registered to a Chevrolet sedan.
After pulling the car over and making contact with the man who was driving, Steelman, the officer reportedly smelled marijuana and observed the man holding onto a pair of jeans and a jacket in his lap. After receiving consent to search, the officer reportedly found a plastic bag containing methamphetamine that fell from under the clothing in his lap.
A complete search of the car reportedly yielded another bag of meth, some marijuana and two pills of what was later identified as a controlled substance.
The two bags of meth reportedly weighed a combined 76 grams, and the pot found weight 12 grams. A total of $1,395 in cash was also found inside a pocket of the jeans Steelman was holding.
He was taken to jail and has a bond set at $350,000.
