A man faces a pair of felony charges following a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation regarding stolen air conditioning equipment. Another case was reported Thursday.
Phillip D. Giller, 42, of Eldon, is charged by with stealing over $750 and institutional vandalism.
Sheriff Scott Lindsey said that last Thursday and Friday (May 20 and 21) reports were received of AC units being stolen from two churches and a volunteer fire department building in the Raymondville and Licking areas.
Deputies began an investigation and located a person of interest, later identified as Giller. Lindsey said items linking him to the thefts were located in Giller’s vehicle, along with receipts from scrap metal businesses consistent with the thefts.
Giller was arrested and taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.
In another case, units were reported missing at the Houston Area Chamber of Commerce. That case remains under investigation.
