CHARGES

One person was charged with six offenses Monday, May 31, in Texas County,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

An Omaha man faces several drug-related charges following a stop in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Malik D. Walters, 20, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - marijuana edibles, delivery of a controlled substance, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of marijuana - misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia - misdemeanor. 

He was processed and released, the patrol said. 

