A Mountain Grove man faces several charges following his arrest Saturday night by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Joseph R. Williams, 45, is charged with DWI - drugs, driving while revoked, having no insurance, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway - resulting in an accident and wearing no seat belt. 

He was taken to the Texas County Jail, the patrol said. 

