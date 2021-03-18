After a traffic stop March 15 in the Cabool area, a man faces a trio of felony charges.

Damion Modest, 36, address unknown, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

A Cabool officer reported seeing a vehicle moving erratically on U.S. 63 and U.S. 60 at about 9:25 p.m., and a traffic stop was conducted. After the officer received consent to search the vehicle, ecstasy pills were found, along with a 9-millimeter pistol and a significant amount of ammunition, according to a report.

A computer check revealed that Modest had an extensive criminal history and had spent time in prison in Louisiana.

He is held in the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments