GARY W. RASCHKO

GARY W. RASCHKO

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

As a result of a Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation on Friday, April 24, a local man is in jail and facing a pair of felony charges.

Gary W. Raschko, 48 of Mountain Grove, is charged with second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm (both class D felonies).

Sheriff Scott Lindsey said deputies responded at about 4:50 p.m. regarding a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Fays Lane in the Dunn area. Lindsey said a woman there reported that a man, later identified as Raschko, had assaulted her by choking her and throwing objects at her.  Raschko was located inside the residence and arrested. A rifle and pistol were reportedly found in the room with Raschko, who is a convicted felon and registered sex offender. He was transported to the Texas County Jail and is held on $200,000 bond.    

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments