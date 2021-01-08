William J. Palmer, 22, of 6002 Glenwood Drive in Rockaway Beach, is charged with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing, as well as misdemeanor driving while revoked.
A Cabool officer’s report indicates dispatch advised him and other officers Jan. 4 that Houston Police Department officers had been involved in a pursuit of a vehicle with a possible impaired driver and no registration that had last been seen heading south on U.S. 63.
The Cabool officer located a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and got behind it and initiated his patrol car’s emergency lights and siren.
The officer followed the suspect’s vehicle as it continued onto eastbound U.S. 60 at speeds reaching in excess of 100 miles per hour, making several infractions in the process.
The suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop on the left side of the highway, and the officer reported observing a man – Palmer – get out and run through the median. The officer followed in his car for a while, and then got out and chased the man, reportedly telling him to stop several times.
When Palmer didn’t comply, the officer successfully deployed his taser and took Palmer into custody.
During subsequent investigation, marijuana was found in Palmer’s car, along with a glass smoking device bearing methamphetamine residue, according to a report.
Palmer was taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $200,000.
