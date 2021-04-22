A man faces two felony charges and is jailed on $750,000 bond after an incident Monday in Houston.
Dustin E. Bussard, 36, of 1528 N. Turpin Rd. at Nixa, is charged with first-degree assault (a class A felony) and armed criminal action (an unclassified felony).
A Houston Police Department officer’s report said Texas County 911 received a call from a man who said he had been the victim of a stabbing incident at a Hickory Street residence. The man reportedly said he had been stabbed in the mouth and was walking along Second Street in need of an ambulance.
The officer reported that he and three Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the address to see if there were any other injured people. The officers then observed blood on the porch and front door.
During subsequent investigation, a woman in the house told officers Bussard and another man had gotten into a fight at the location and Bussard had stabbed the other man.
When an officer made contact with Bussard at a Second Street residence, blood was reportedly observed on his pants and he had cuts on both hands.
The knife used in the stabbing was found inside a vacuum at the home on Second Street, authorities said. The victim was taken to Texas County Memorial Hospital.
