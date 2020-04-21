A Texas County Sheriff’s Department investigation of a 2019 incident at the county jail has led to a felony charge against an area man.

Daniel G. Stephens, 36, of 8990 Highway ZZ at Mountain Grove, is charged with delivery or possession of a weapon at a county jail (a class B felony).

An investigating deputy’s report indicates a bailiff located a cigarette and a lighter on a jail inmate. Jail surveillance video showed Stephens passing something to the inmate, and the bailiff reportedly said he observed Stephens hand something to the other inmate.

During questioning, Stephens admitted giving the other inmate a cigarette but denied handing over a lighter.

As of Monday, Stephens was not in custody. His bond for the charge is set at $200,000.

