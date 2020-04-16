JAMES F. PERKINS

 TEXAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT

James F. Perkins, 24, of 495 Sixth St. in Summersville, is charged with third-degree domestic assault (a class E felony).

According to a report, deputies responded at about 12:30 a.m. April 12 to a report of an assault that had occurred in a vehicle in the Dunn area of southwest Texas County. Officer made contact with the victim, who was sitting inside the vehicle and stated Perkins had hit her twice.

Officers reported observed a swollen spot on her face and redness and swelling around one of her eyes.

Three witnesses at the scene reportedly told officers Perkins had struck the woman and then jumped out of the car. Perkins was located walking in the middle of a roadway near the Country Aire Trailer Park adjacent to U.S. 60.

He reportedly denied hitting the woman.

Perkins was taken to the Texas County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

