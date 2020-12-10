A Willard man faces a felony charge after allegedly pointing a pistol at another man during an incident in Houston in the early hours of Dec. 8.
Levi C. Fisher, 26, of 101 N. Mill St., Apt. 1, in Willard, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon – exhibiting (a class E felony).
According to a Houston Police Department report, a officer was dispatched at about 2:45 a.m. regarding a man with a gun at the Southern Inn Motel on U.S. 63.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with two men who were staying there while working on a construction project.
After investigation, the officer reportedly determined one of the men, Fisher, had pointed a .380 caliber Ruger pistol at the other during an argument.
Fisher was taken to the Texas County Jail. His bond is set at $250,000.
