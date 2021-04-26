An Edgar Springs man faces drug charges following has arrest Sunday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Austin D. Duncan, 26, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor warrant from Edgar Springs for failing to appear on original charge of driving while revoked.
