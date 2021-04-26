An Edgar Springs man faces drug charges following has arrest Sunday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Austin D. Duncan, 26, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor warrant from Edgar Springs for failing to appear on original charge of driving while revoked. 

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments