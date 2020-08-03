The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•Oliver L. Woolsey, 34, of 2580 Highway M at Cabool, was issued a citation on July 12 for operating a motorcycle when not qualified.

An officer cited Woolsey after observing a motorcycle traveling on Holder Drive at about 3 a.m. with no operable taillights. A computer check revealed Woolsey’s motorcycle license had expired in February.

He was taken to jail, booked and released. The motorcycle was moved to a safe location.

FACT CHECK See inaccurate information in this story? Tell us here.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments