The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Oliver L. Woolsey, 34, of 2580 Highway M at Cabool, was issued a citation on July 12 for operating a motorcycle when not qualified.
An officer cited Woolsey after observing a motorcycle traveling on Holder Drive at about 3 a.m. with no operable taillights. A computer check revealed Woolsey’s motorcycle license had expired in February.
He was taken to jail, booked and released. The motorcycle was moved to a safe location.
