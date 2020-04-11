A Rolla man died Thursday from injuries sustained the previous night in a crash north of Houston, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
Tpr. Jason Sentman said a southbound 2018 Ford F-150 driven by John D. Moncrief, 66, ran off the right side of the roadway at about 9:30 p.m. and overcorrected, returned to the roadway, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and ejected the driver.
Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department Rescue Squad responded near the Arthur Creek site. Moncrief was airlifted to Mercy in Springfield from a zone at the Houston Memorial Airport. He died at about 8:20 on April 9, the patrol said.
