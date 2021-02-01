The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:

•David A. Early, 23, of 403 N. Grand Ave., Apt. 1, in Houston, was issued citations for stealing under $750, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after allegedly shoplifting from the Corner Express Shell Station on U.S. 63 on Jan. 22.

Early allegedly stole 34 lighters from the store, and an investigating officer found them in his vehicle as well as a marijuana grinder with residual amount of pot in it.

•James D. Bunton Jr., 27, of Duke, was issued citations for during while intoxicated – drugs and displaying the plates of another vehicle after a traffic stop on Grand Avenue at about 9:45 p.m. Jan. 25.

•Michael A. Bishop, 30, of 8274 Blackwell Road at Mountain Grove, was cited for driving while revoked on Jan. 25.

•William R. Hawkins, 63, of 617 W. Highway 17 in Houston, was issued a citation on Jan. 2 for allowing an animal to run at large – third offense.

•Dillon R. Sullins, 27, of 603 Ozark St. in Houston, was cited on Jan. 11 for allowing an animal to run at large.

