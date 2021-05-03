CHARGES

One person was charged with three offenses Sunday evening, May 2,  the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

A Willow Springs man was charged with several offenses Sunday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. 

Luke M. Young, 37, is charged with misdemeanor DWI, first offense; careless and imprudent driving resulting in a crash and driving while revoked or suspended, the patrol said.

He was released to another party.

