The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:
•Steven L. Ricketts, 32, of Hog Creek Road in Houston, was issued a citation for peace disturbance on June 16.
On June 14, a woman came to the police station asking what she could do about Ricketts harassing her 16-year-old daughter at her two jobs.
The girl told an investigating officer Ricketts had come into McDonald’s on May 2 and asked if the business served bat meat, and then talked about homicides and bombings. She stated Ricketts said he wasn’t going to order anything, but it was good to talk to her while her teeth were still intact.
The girl told the officer Ricketts had also come into Subway while she was working and made scary statements. She said she feared for her life because Ricketts knows her name, her vehicle and perhaps where she lived.
The officer made contact with Ricketts on June 16, and he said he didn’t want to speak to the officer. As the officer was explaining the citation, Ricketts reportedly began asking questions about the investigation and then said “the judge is corrupted by the Chinese government and drives a gold Lexus.”
The officer advised Ricketts not to return to McDonald’s or Subway, or he would be cited for trespassing.
•An officer was dispatched at about 11:10 a.m. June 24 regarding a report of several people at a 29-year-old woman’s Sugar Maple Drive residence.
Upon arrival, the officer observed two men and two women arguing in the street, while the resident woman and another woman were arguing at the front door. The officer determined the two women at the door were arguing over a television they both claimed to own. The officer advised them the matter was civil.
